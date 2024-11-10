The Oyo State chapter the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to hold Governor Seyi Makinde responsible for what it described as the reality of hopelessness facing the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The main opposition party in the state warned that launching unwarranted attacks on its elected officials and leaders would not yield any desired results but rather compound the woes of the ruling PDP.

APC was reacting to the PDP’s criticism of the lawmaker representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Senator Abdufatai Buhari over the inauguration of a mosque which he personally renovated for the benefit of Islamic faithful in his Ibapon community in Ogbomoso.

The mosque was commissioned by the Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima on Friday.

Oyo APC, in a statement on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, maintained that, “The PDP elements would not dare to attack or call Sen. Buhari out if they were properly briefed by Gov. Seyi Makinde on why he was desperate to win the federal lawmaker to his side of the umbrella party in the build up to the last general election.

“In fact, the bleak future which awaits the PDP is directly connected with the poor man management as well as lack of innovation, creativity and sincerity by the current PDP administration in the state and not necessarily the desire of the APC to dislodge them in 2027.

“The reaction of the ruling PDP in the state to the event of last Friday in Ogbomoso was a height of insensitivity and irresponsibility as it portrays handlers of the umbrella party as idle, petty and clownish set of people.

“Recently, we spoke against the mindless outbursts of Gov. Makinde at Saki where he made some remarks capable of setting Muslims and Christians against one another on account of bitter politics. Now, his party has come out to condemn the upgrade of a mosque by a privileged individual who have been rated as one of the best thing to have happened to the masses of Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso in the current political dispensation,” Sadare said.

He added that, “As much we try to avoid the bait of sentiments being promoted by the PDP in the state, it should be established that Sen. Buhari has done well by upgrading his community mosque as this indicates that he is conscious of his faith as a Muslim while we are convinced that his religion mandates him to be fair and just to all Muslims, Christians and other religionists as their representatives. We are also aware of similar gestures he has extended to other faith adherents and we are cocksure he would continue to serve his people without any form of discrimination, deprivation and bias.”

The party in Oyo State said it parades the best set federal lawmakers in the National Assembly at the moment, adding that this is evident in the quality of representation they offer their respective constituents as well as the value they add to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The APC said this is unlike their PDP counterparts who are accused of “always missing in action.”

The statement recalled that the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal led a state delegation and PDP stalwarts to be part of the mosque commissioning last Friday “because they felt the need to identify with an harbinger of positive development to the masses.”

“If the same PDP is now trying to condemn Sen. Buhari and his guests (including Vice President Kassim Shettima and Gov. Makinde’s deputy) for sharing in the joy of a community in the state, something is wrong somewhere.”

The APC reminded that the Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso Highway is in bad shape but said contractors have been moved to site following the motion calling on the federal government to do the needful as moved by Sen. Buhari on the floor of the Senate.

It further noted that “the residents of Ogbomoso who gnash their teeth on daily basis as a result of deplorable township and intra-city roads do not know where to turn since Gov. Makinde and his appointees are far away from them.”