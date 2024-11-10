Firewood Rice Nigeria, a renowned food restaurant and corporate catering service, today announced the upcoming Firewood Jollof Festival, scheduled for November 30, 2024, at the picturesque Muri Okunola Park in Lagos Nigeria. This highly anticipated event, themed “An Infusion of Firewood and Flavours,” promises to unite food enthusiasts and cultural aficionados in a unique celebration of the iconic firewood-cooked Jollof Rice .

Speaking at the press conference to unveil the Firewood Jollof Festival, Chizoma Chukwueke, CEO of Firewood Rice Nigeria, revealed the driving force behind the event. She said, “We created Firewood Jollof in response to the nostalgia for the traditional smoky taste of firewood-cooked Jollof Rice.

Our aim is to preserve this cherished culinary experience while celebrating our Nigerian heritage. Firewood Jollof has garnered immense popularity at prominent events like the GTB Food and Drink Fair and the Knorr Jollof Festival, where it emerged as a crowd favorite.

This festival serves as a celebration of the brand’s success and a testament to the community’s unwavering support”.

Sixtus Kachukwu, Customer Service Manager at Firewood Rice Nigeria, shed light on the distinctive features and competitive edge of the Firewood Jollof Festival, while unveiling the captivating experiences slated for the event.

“We have a thrilling experience in store for attendees,” he revealed. “The event will feature an impressive display of mouthwatering dishes and delectable desserts.

Additionally, we’ve lined up an impressive roster of celebrity hosts, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Yemisi Sophie Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, and Hilda Baci, who will spearhead an engaging mini cookathon. Get ready for an unforgettable experience featuring live music, thrilling entertainment, and mouthwatering food”.

In the lead-up to the festival, Firewood Rice Nigeria has been generating excitement across Lagos with a large-scale food drive, targeting local communities. This initiative, which shares the signature flavor of Firewood Jollof with the community, has garnered significant attention and a sizable following. The company aims to leverage this momentum to create a vibrant and festive celebration of Nigerian cuisine and culinary heritage.

Firewood Rice Nigeria warmly invites foodies, families, and culture enthusiasts to join in the festive celebration on November 30th 2024 at Muri Okunola Park.