Controversial relationship and lifestyle coach, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has criticised reality TV star Phyna over her recent fallout with social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), which played out during the hospitalisation and eventual passing of her sister, Ruth Otabor, who was injured in truck accident in Auchi, Edo State.

In a video shared on her Facebook page on Sunday, Blessing CEO said while she sympathised with Phyna over her tragic loss, she believed the former Big Brother Naija winner acted with ingratitude towards VDM, who initially lent her support.

“Phyna, I am sorry for the loss of your sister, but I need you to grab some lessons. Do not let your anger take the better part of you. Briddle your tongue, especially when you are in critical situations.. you will be careful because the devil is just looking for a small opportunity to nail you to the wall. This is not a case of you and VeryDarMan, this is a case of common gratitude. I am not a fan of VDM, but trust me, you see that thing that you did and that thing that you said, no matter how people want to applaud you, it is enough to work against you. And I am going to use this opportunity to beg you, if you feel like somebody is too controversial, leave them alone,” Blessing CEO stated.

She argued that Phyna could have sought the help of other public figures such as Harrison Gwamnishu, Daddy Freeze, or Brekete Family show, stating that there were so many other platforms in activism she (Phyna) could have used instead of turning to Izzy Ogbeide.

“You could have used Harrison, Daddy Freeze or Brekete when you knew you didn’t want to use VDM. In a bid to spite VDM, you went to Izzy Ogbeide and you said a lot of things. Izzy used you as bait to fight VDM,” she said.

Blessing CEO further accused Phyna of turning her sister’s health crisis into a tool for online content creation, insisting that activists like VDM are also human and deserve appreciation for their efforts.

“They turned your sister’s case into content creation. Activists are human beings too. When people are ungrateful, it kills your energy. Gratitude has a way of standing you tall. If someone has been kind to you before, even if the person offends you, just keep quiet,” she added.

She concluded by condemning Phyna’s public criticism of VDM, describing it as contradictory to expect his assistance after publishing “disgusting statements” about him.

“You put out disgusting statements about VDM and still expected him to help you? Let us learn to be grateful,” Blessing CEO said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ruth Otabor, younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, passed away on Sunday following injuries sustained in a tragic road accident involving a Dangote truck.

She was struck by the heavy-duty vehicle on August 13, 2025, near Auchi in Edo State. The accident left her with life-threatening injuries, leading to the amputation of one of her legs and further damage to the other, as well as head and hand injuries. She had remained on life support until her passing.