December comes with a bang on global streaming platform, Netflix even as movie buffs are set for a tantalising moment. It begins with ‘Blood Vessel’ which streams on December 8.

The movie is about the story of six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stowed away on a mysterious ship — not realising the dangers that await. A mystery and crime thriller film from the stables of Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios, Blood Vessel is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright.

With a vibrant cast list including David Ezekiel, Obinna Okenwa, Levi Chikere, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi, Blood vessel promises to be a worthwhile watch. The thriller is coming on the trails of Play NetWork’s previous release in June 2022 on Netflix, Glamour girls, which was highly successful after its release, hitting the Number 1 spot on Netflix in Nigeria, and reaching the Top 10 spot in 20 other countries worldwide including the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa, Kenya, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar, Belgium, Panama and Nicaragua among others only a few days after its release.

Recall that Blood Vessel is one of the seven titles including Aníkulápó: The series, Ólòtūré: The Series, War: Wrath and Revenge, Netflix announced will be premiering on the platform, following the platform’s first exclusive talent appreciation dinner in Nigeria tagged Lights, Camera…Nigeria.

Many more titles will stream on Netflix in December and they include War: Wrath and Revenge for December 28th. Others include ‘Christmas as Usual’ and Hilda: Season 3, The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 for December 14th. Thereafter, on the 15th, Christmas as Usual, Young Sheldon: Season 6, Carol & The End of The World, Yoh’ Christmas. On the 19th, Trevor Noah: Where Was I will be available for viewing. The next day, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar, will be released on the platform. On the 29th, viewers can watch Berlin.

War: Wrath and Revenge follows Nuhu Bala’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

The title from the stables of Ebonylife studios has the enigmatic Mo Abudu as its executive producer and Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Directed and produced by Dimbo Atiya, War: Wrath and Revenge stars Nollywood’s finest crop of talents including Rahama Sadau, Mofe Duncan, Uzee Usman, Patrick Doyle, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Ayoola Ayolola, Yakubu Mohammed and many more.

Other local titles on the platform you can watch include Ijogbon, The Black Book, The One for Sarah and The Rise of Igbinogun.

December gets merrier as these flicks and more showcases on Netflix, even as the leading streaming platform is poised to educate, entertain and engage producers and filmmakers in Africa on telling original stories.