The coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance on Friday stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, staging a solidarity rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, especially on the proposed 2024 budget.

Convener of the group, Chief Ogakwu Dominic, who addressed journalists at the National Assembly, the venue of the march, said the solidarity rally was to drum up support for the president and Senator Akpabio.

He said the 10th Senate under the leadership of Senator Akpabio has done excellently well, noting that the Senate President has in the last five months demonstrated a high level of intelligence and sagacity in terms of leadership.

“We are here to drum support for the 10th National Assembly and particularly the Senate under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, the uncommon transformer, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his tacit support to the government of our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We believe that with the collaboration between the President and Senator Akpabio and the entire Senate, Nigeria is again on the path of greatness. This coalition is grateful to the Senate and the House of Representatives for promising to pass the budget expeditiously and we urge our distinguished lawmakers to keep to their words”, the convener stated.

Continuing, Chief Ogakwu urged the government to give priority attention to the plight of people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

“We are here with PLWDs and we are appealing to the government to use the social intervention funds and take care of the vulnerable.

“As Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) come forward to defend the budget, we want the PLWDs and all vulnerable Nigerians to be given special attention by the government,” he stated.

Also speaking, the President of the National Youth Council, Comrade Solomon Adodo said Nigerians have had their hopes dashed in the years past and that was why President Tinubu came up with the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore hope and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

He said: “We are here today to say that we are delighted that the Senate President and 10th National Assembly has queued behind the government of President Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. We are convinced that this collaboration will bring smiles once again to the faces of Nigerians.

“We want to state that democracies all over the world are taking note of how democracy is evolving under President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio. We are sure that projects that have been stunted will now flourish and Nigeria will be great again”.

On his part, Comrade Lilian Cosmas said they were at the National Assembly to pay tribute to a performer and uncommon transformer who has within five months transformed the apex legislative chamber noting that Akpabio has instilled stability and good governance in the Parliament.

She said the support given President Tinubu by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Akpabio was laudable and deserve commendation.

Appreciating the Senate President for assurance of quick passage of the budget, Cosmas said both President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio were on the right path to restoring the nation’s lost glory.