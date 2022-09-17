Blown Away, the reality TV show that offers viewers a look into the fragile, grueling hard work but exciting world of glassmaking is back on Netflix with a 4-episode Christmas Special Edition.

The special edition features contestants from the previous two seasons – Alex, Jordan, Mardi, Abigail and Mao, who didn’t make the much-coveted title of The Best In Glass to battle it out once more for the title, and for a chance to win $10,000 for themselves, and an additional $10,000 to donate to a charity organization of their choice.

Blown Away convenes eight best glassblowers across the world to an American Hot Shop to battel to battle for the title of The Best In Glass, a residency programme in the world’s best glass institute, Corning Museum of Glass (CMOG) and a $60,000 cash prize.

Winners of the first and second edition of the competition, Deborah Czeresko (2019) and Elliot Walker (2022) have gone to witness successful glass careers.

Blown Away is a must show for creatives and anyone interested in how glass is made, and how glass can be manipulated to create beautiful art works. It gives glass makers their time in the spotlight to the hard, back breaking and sweating labour they do but love; and is the type of reality TV show that Nigeria corporate institutions should support.