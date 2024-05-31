Ad

Barring any changes, the airlifting of Christian pilgrims to Israel may commence on June 29, 2024.

The executive secretary of NCPC, along with all the leaders of Christian Pilgrim Boards, has left Abuja for Israel to finalize accommodation, transportation, and logistics for the intending pilgrims to the Holy Land.

They are going to Israel to assess the state of readiness of facilities to be used by Nigerian contingents in the Holy Land.

They are to assess all arrangements made so far for a smooth and easy pilgrimage to Israel.

Everything has been done to ensure there would be no hitches before, during, and after the pilgrimage to Israel.

Before now, the pilgrims intended to visit only Rome and Greece, but after the reassurance from the Israeli ambassador, Israel will once again be the main pilgrim venue.

The Abuja pilgrims and others from the North East will be airlifted from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The FCT Pilgrims Welfare Board acting director, Mrs. Rahila Isa Baita, has urged intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors and represent FCT and the country well.

She assured that everything had been put in place for a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage.

About 300 intending pilgrims are going to the Holy Land from Abuja.