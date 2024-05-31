Ad

The chairman/chief executive officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has lamented the agency’s tight financial situation and sought understanding from the workers.

In a Zoom meeting with the staff offshore, he said due to financial constraints, certain allowances peculiar to NAHCON staff would remain suspended for the time being.

The assistant director, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, disclosed this yesterday in a statement.

She said, “Financial downturn that impacted many aspects of the 2024 Hajj operations did not leave out the payment of NAHCON staff stipend for the Hajj operations. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) regrets the situation knowing how exerting Hajj operations are to staff and their families. Due to these financial constraints, certain allowances peculiar to NAHCON staff will remain suspended for now.

“Despite this challenging situation, the Commission remains hopeful that as conditions improve, staff allowances may be reassessed even if it were a minimal increase. However, this time around, staff will be given the option of returning to Nigeria after 21 days of service if they opt to return.

“The NAHCON chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, communicated the situation to staff on offshore assignment via Zoom meeting where he explained the tight situation that the Commission finds itself in and sought their understanding. The same condition led NAHCON to request medical volunteerism from National Medical Team members. Similarly, allowances of all operational Committee members, including the Media Team, Ulama, Security, and other Stakeholders, remain affected due to budgetary limitations.

“The chairman solicited maximum support and cooperation of all concerned, fully aware that not all will be happy with this drastic departure from the past. However, the reality reflects how the whole country finds itself.

“For the same factor, not all staff members were deployed for the offshore assignment. Normally, staff deployment for offshore operations is staggered due to the nature of the tasks they are expected to perform. While the Commission would have preferred to travel with all its staff to facilitate easier coordination, the current financial circumstances necessitated difficult decisions to ensure the viability of the operations.

“The NAHCON Chairman acknowledges the dedication and commitment of his staff and expresses gratitude for their understanding during this challenging period. He also reassures all stakeholders of the Commission’s continued efforts to navigate these financial challenges while prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims, its personnel, and the success of the Hajj,” she said.