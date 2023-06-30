Boards’ Dissolution: Matters Arising

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently, gave a directive that the boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies, 209 of which were constituted by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2017, be dissolved. The former president had constituted some those agencies at the twilight of his administration.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that made public the presidential directive explained that only boards of commissions and councils listed in the third schedule, part one section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were excluded from the president’s directive.

