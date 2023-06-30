I Unified Exchange Rate To Save Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Lagos said he could have chosen to maintain the hitherto multiple foreign exchange systems and benefit from it, but instead opted to unify the official and parallel market rates to save the country from financial hemorrhage.

Speaking at a civic reception organised in his honour by the Lagos State government at the Lagos House, Marina, President Tinubu in a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake said he took the decision in the nation’s best interest just like he did with fuel subsidy removal.

“I could afford to share the benefi