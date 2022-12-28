Joseph Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has died at the age of 31, after being found unresponsive in his vehicle.

According to South Florida radio station, WZPP, the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley, and son of Grammy Award-winning musician, Stephen Marley, has died of an asthma attack. He was aged 31.

He debuted in 2014 with a release through iTunes and Spotify, an EP “Comfortable”. He also appeared on the Grammy-winning album ‘Strictly Roots’ by Morgan Heritage.

The official autopsy results for Joseph’s death were yet to be revealed.

Joseph Marley left behind his famous father, Stephen Marley, and uncle, Ziggy Marley.

Born in Jamaica in 1991, Jo Mersa moved to Miami at the age of 11, according to Rolling Stone. He attended Palmetto High School before enrolling at Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering. Jo Mersa was exposed to music at an early age while being raised by his father Stephen, 50, one of Bob’s 11 children who followed in the late reggae artist’s footsteps.

After beginning to write music in middle school, Jo Mersa released his first song “My Girl” — a collaboration with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley — in 2010. In 2014, Jo Mersa dropped his first EP, titled Comfortable. His latest and second EP, Eternal, was released last year.

While promoting the tracks, Jo Mersa opened up about his grandfather — who died in 1981 at the age of 36 — telling Reggaeville.com about his legacy and sharing that his family remembers the late singer by reminiscing about the memories they had with him.