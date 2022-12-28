Former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has faulted the comment of business mogul Prince Arthur Eze who said the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Metuh, who resigned from partisan politics recently, said it was wrong for Anambra born billionaire to attempt to play the role of God

In a Facebook post, the former PDP spokesman who also hails from Anambra State, told Eze that as much as God has blessed him with untold riches and unimaginable wealth for decades, he should not allow political punditry to lead him to infamy and public opprobrium.

Metuh said, “Some of us are now non-partisan and will no longer make public comments on our political czhoices but then, we are not expected to make certain categorical statements. For indeed, no man is God and no man should attempt to play the Almighty role.

“In 2008, I was rejected by all the Anambra power brokers and yet won my election as National Vice-Chairmansv of Pdp. In 2012, every major political powerhouse in Anambra fought me and I still won and became the National Publicity Secretary. In the 2013 repeat convention, they ganged up and even attempted to use the court to stop me but God still gave me victory at the convention ground .

“This year, they said he has no structure, they said he has no money, they said he’s not known outside of Anambra State; now, they say he has no crowd in his rallies.”

“I do not know who will win the 2023 elections but it will definitely not be determined by the usual political crowd who are paid to attend rallies. Check your family, check your domestic staff, check those gainfully employed and fully engaged in public and private employs; they do not attend rallies but they will surely vote. Let the candidates focus on voters not professional rally attendees.

“Finally, please let all the mini Amadioha’s in our land campaign for their candidates and leave that poor man alone,” Metuh added.