Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberately inflicting pains on Nigerians by its Naira swap policy and petrol scarcity.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, he said the party lacked the moral justification to present a candidate for the presidential election because of the situation the ruling party has subjected Nigerians to whereby there is no cash and Petrol for people to fuel their vehicles is worrisome and the hardship Nigerians are subjected to is uncalled for.

Chief George in a statement he titled “Nigeria 2023: time for sober reflection “noted that with the situation of things in the country ,the golden rule called ‘order’ – a legal and constitutional process of conformity with law or decorum – seems to have taken a flight from Nigeria’s political, economic and social lives.

“I see it as absolute lunacy for anybody to campaign for APC or to contest on the platform of APC, due to the state of formlessness the ruling party has thrown Nigeria into.It puzzles rationality.

“If it were a civilized country, APC lacks the moral right to go out and campaign, the ruling party has returned us to the stone age, whereby goods are exchanged for people to get what they need.

Chief George said the most worrisome of the situation at hand was that those that were supposed to speak up and condemn the unwarranted hardship kept quiet.

“I cannot decipher the logic of quietness against the cliff edge which the APC government has plunged the Nigerian state into, where there seems to be no opposing views, calling the ruling government to stop and rethink. Our party, the PDP, and others, such as the Labour Party, SDP, NNPP, seem to have concurred to the present shenanigan,” he said.