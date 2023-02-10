Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on the Nigerian Army to ensure they remain professional before, during and after the coming elections.

The governor stated this on Thursday, when he hosted the new General Officer Commanding, 2 Mechanised Division, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan, Major-General Takuti Usman, at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor, who pledged the continuous support of his administration to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state, commended them for the maintenance of peace and order in Oyo State.

He lauded the Army for the important roles it has been playing in ensuring peaceful polls in the country, urging the Army to play its part and ensure that the elections are free and fair and that the votes of Oyo State people count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Makinde promised to maintain a cordial relationship with the new GOC, adding that the requests he made earlier in his speech would be looked into quickly.

He equally assured that his government would not relent in its efforts at providing adequate logistic support to the Division for its smooth operation in the area of security of lives and property.

The governor noted that the GOC was arriving at his duty post at a challenging time when Nigerians are faced with the twin challenges of Naira and fuel scarcity.

He said: “Apart from those challenges, this is also a period where we are being asked to do more with less in terms of the resources and security architecture.

“The resources are dwindling and the responsibilities are expanding but I will say to some of the people occupying positions today that it is our lot and we have to face it head on.’’