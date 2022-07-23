Five Boko Haram terrorists including a Commander of Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) otherwise known as Boko Haram, Malam Isa, have laid down their arms and surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

An Intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad from top military sources, which was made available to our correspondent, revealed that the terrorists surrendered to the troops of 73 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The sources said, “At about 200812A, the troops of Cashew Plantation deployed at Valley Shuwa had received five surrendered Boko Haram terrorists.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the insurgents came out from Gazuwa, an acclaimed new headquarters of the Boko Haram faction, located about 8 kilometers to Bama Local Government area.”

The sources said that 29 women and children later came out and surrendered to own troops after realising that the five terrorists surrendered successfully without being killed.

He said that all the surrendered terrorists would be received, processed and passed on to the relevant agencies of government for further assessment in line with extant provisions.

LEADERSHIP reports that Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, the Theartre Commander, North-East Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, has recently disclosed that more than 67,000 repentant terrorists have surrendered to troops serving in various theatres of operation in the North-East region.

Gen. Musa added that the repentant terrorists included both combatants and non-combatants and their families.