Boko Haram insurgents have launched attacks in Damaturu local government area of Yobe State and killed a mobile policeman and two civilians.

They also burnt the palace of the district heads of Kukareta on Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

The attacks took place at midnight Saturday.

Gunshots lasted till 2 am, sending shockwaves through the police base at the village located 17km away from Damaturu, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses recounted how villagers fled into the nearby bushes, seeking refuge as the attackers descended upon homes, looting food items before setting houses ablaze.

“We lost three people including police mobile who died of gunshots during the attack,” a witness said,

In a press statement signed by the state security adviser, Major General Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd) which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, he confirmed that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists burnt down the district head of Kukareta’s palace.

“Unfortunately, the incident occurred at 2 o’clock on the election collection centre at Kukareta along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road killing one police officer and two individuals,” he said.

He also confirmed that the suspected Boko Haram burnt down the district head of Kukareta’s palace and two patrol vehicles of the security personnel.

Abdulsalam urged people of the area to continue to support the security agencies.