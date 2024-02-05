Vice chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) Federal Zone, Aliyu Muhammad Maradun, has bagged a doctorate degree in Financial Management and Administration (Honoris Causa) from the University of Management and Technology (UNIMTECH) Sierra Leone.

In the letter conveying the award which was signed by the university’s vice chancellor, Professor Roseline Emeh Uyanga, she said Maradun had distinguished himself in his chosen career.

“You have left an indelible mark and impact on the lives of people and on the larger society,” the VC said.

Maradun, who is also the Head of Commerce Department in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board, was given the award for his “repertoire of academic and professional accomplishment, a large portfolio experience and globally competitive assignments which could be recorded in the annals of human endeavor and the academia.”

In the oration at the investiture at the weekend, the university said, “In conformity with ethics and norms in the academia to investiture and decorate one of the African best public administrator, brilliant scholar and consummate financial administration and management personality in the unassuming personae of Aliyu Muhammad Maradun with the university highest academic award PhD (Honoris Causa).”

The award, the orator said is exclusively conferred on extraordinary individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour.

Maradun who was elated at the presentation appreciated the institution Senate for finding him worthy for the award.

He promised that the award would spur him to do more in his contribution to the society and especially the Water Board agency.

He dedicated the award to the immediate past and present general managers of the agency, Tauheed Amusan and Dan Salka Audu, for giving him the opportunity to serve humanity and the commerce department of the agency.

The acting general manager of Water Board, Salka Audu, thanked the institution for recognising the awardee.