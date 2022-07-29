Boko Haram terrorists have killed a commander of vigilante group, Umaru Balami in Buni Yadi at Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

A family source said Balama was killed at his residence on Tuesday. Another resident who does not want to be named said the insurgents stormed the town on motorcycles and headed straight to the house of the vigilante commander who was sleeping. His guards engaged them but was overpowered by the insurgents’ superior weaponry.

The village head of Shuwarin, Lawan Gujja Abubaukar, said, “We woke up with a sad news Wednesday morning as Boko Haram killed our vigilante commander, Umaru Balami at his house.”

He said the corpse of the commander was found in his residence covered in blood a day after the attack.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the deceased and called on the people of town, as well as Gujba local government area to report any suspicions movement to the security agencies.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that some residents on Monday sighted Boko Haram’s convoy with two vehicles and motorcycles heading towards the area at the outskirts of the town to cause havoc.

A credible source confirmed that the military authorities in Gujba mobilised and deployed troops with some men of the vigilante group to provide adequate security for the town, as well as Gujba local government area.