Bauchi State head of service (HoS), Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Ningi, has described as unfortunate last Monday’s protest by students of Nursing and Midwifery College in the state.

The students had protested the reappointment of the college provost, Hajiya Rakiya Saleh whose tenure expired 6th July, 2022.

A statement signed by the information officer in the Office of Head of Service, Umar Sa’idu and made available to journalists yesterday, said, “The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the state, noticed with dismay the unfortunate event of Monday, 25th July, 2022, where some students were said to have protested over the appointment of the provost of Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, Bauchi”.

According to the HoS, the action of the students was either due to lack of understanding of the process of appointing the provost or they are misled by some vested interest to act in that manner. Ningi said the appointment of the provost is the prerogative of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“But let it be said in clear terms that the Secretary to the State Government, as the Chief Scribe of the state is a major stakeholder not only in the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, but every other institution in the state,” the statement clarified.

He said that he has no preferred candidate to become the provost, adding that his interest is on who will serve the state better.