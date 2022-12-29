The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, disclosed that it will demand the sum of N5 billion as compensation for the family of late Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem that was killed by a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022 in Lagos.

The NBA also revealed that it has appointed human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) to monitor the trial of the suspected killer-cop on behalf of the association.

According to Adegboruwa in a press statement he issued in Lagos on Thursday, the chairman of the Lagos Branch of the NBA, to which Mrs. Raheem belonged, Ikechukwu Uwana, had contacted him to lead the team of lawyers on behalf of the association, to monitor the trial of the police officer.

The lawyer also stated that the NBA had decided to be part of the prosecution of the suspected killer as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased.

He further stressed that the association will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial and that he had already obtained relevant briefing from the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

Adegboruwa stated that he has also secured the assurances of Lagos AG of an accelerated prosecution of the suspect once the case file is received from the Police.

The Human Rights lawyer also stated that the NBA would also be seeking monetary compensation for the family of the deceased from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

He disclosed that the association would seek the payment of damages not less than N5 billion in addition to the prosecution of the killer-cop.

Adegboruwa urged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to the family of late Mrs Raheem immediately since it is a fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.

The lawyer also called for the immediate implementation of the EndSARS Judicial Panel Report in which far-reaching recommendations were made on “Psychological orientation for all police officers in the handling and use of weapons. Training for police officers on basic human rights observance and enforcement.

“Improving the welfare of all police officers in terms of their take-home pay, conditions of service, their places of work and residences to make them more conducive.

“Recruitment of more police officers to reduce the pressure upon the existing officers whose number is not adequate to effectively ively police the country.”