Port Harcourt’s Bole Festival, organised by Nonii Entertainment, has expanded into one of Africa’s leading cultural gatherings, attracting more than 40,000 people annually and boosting the city’s reputation as a hub for cultural tourism.

Advertisement

The festival, which began in 2016 with about 300 attendees, highlights roasted plantain — locally known as “bole” — alongside food, music, art, and fashion. It has since grown into a platform that generates jobs, supports local businesses, and draws tourists and partners from across the world.

Nonii Entertainment Chief Executive Officer, Chinonso Iwuh, said the expansion reflects the power of culture to drive economic and social development.

Advertisement

“What started as an idea has now turned into a cultural movement,” Iwuh said. “The festival has become a platform that generates jobs, promotes local businesses, and fosters community development.”

Iwuh, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt with a Master’s degree in Events Management from the University of the West of England, said the inspiration came from observing the popularity of bole sold on the streets of the city.

The event now features zones such as Bole Village, Festival Marketplace, Beer Village, Kids Arena, Main Stage and Voltage District, offering spaces for food, entertainment and cultural exchange.

Organisers said preparations are under way to explore larger venues and new experiences to accommodate the festival’s growing audience and global ambitions.