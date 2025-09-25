Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he holds no grudges against those who may have wronged him in the past, stressing that forgiveness and moving forward were essential for national unity and development.

Jonathan made the remarks on Wednesday evening during a requiem mass in Abuja in honour of the late Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elder statesman.

Paying tribute, the former president described Ogbeh as a humble and forgiving leader who never allowed resentment to define him.

“Chief Ogbeh was a man who did not seek revenge. He believed the past should be left behind and that we must keep moving forward,” Jonathan said. “In that sense, he was just like me. If you hurt me today, I will forgive you. I don’t carry grudges against people. I believe the past is past—and I move on.”

Jonathan recalled meeting Ogbeh during his time as deputy governor, noting that despite the low regard often shown to deputy governors at the time, Ogbeh treated him with friendship and respect.

“Whenever I visited Abuja, I would go to see him, and we always had good conversations. He was such a kind and generous person,” Jonathan said, adding that their cordial relationship continued even after he became president.

The former president urged Nigerian politicians to emulate Ogbeh’s humility, spirit of forgiveness, and ability to unify people across different divides.