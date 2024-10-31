A federal lawmaker, Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikewechegh, who was seen in a viral video assaulting a bolt driver, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Kuje, Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the court, presided over by His Worship, Abubakar Umar Sai’id.

He was charged before the court by the Inspector-General of Police over allegations of abuse of office, assault, and threat to life.

Shortly after his arraignment, his counsel made an oral application for bail, which the court granted.

He was thereafter admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The court said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide utility bills as proof of residence.

The hearing of the case has been fixed for November 8.

Earlier, the police arrested the lawmaker representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency for allegedly assaulting a bolt driver and threatening to make him disappear.

The Abia lawmaker was caught on a viral video assaulting the driver sent to deliver an order to him at his Abuja residence.

The first-time lawmaker, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was also heard on the video telling a woman on the phone that he could make the driver disappear in all of Nigeria and nothing would happen.