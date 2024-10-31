The Bishop of Kwara Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd Sunday Adewole advised the federal government to re-absorb retired military and police personnel into the security system to check insecurity in the country.

He reasoned that reabsorbing retired officers into the security system would assist the government in securing the country’s most vulnerable areas.

Adewole suggested at a news conference he addressed at the Bishop’s Court, Fate Road, Ilorin, to herald the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Bishop, who is also the chairman of the Kwara state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), noted that though the efforts of the government in checking the activities of the bandits in some parts of the country had achieved some gains, added that “the government will build on the already recorded gains by recalling military and police officers who have retired from service into the security system in the country.

“The government should build on the reliefs recorded in curbing the menace of the bandits and other insurgents by recalling retired military and Police officers into the security system, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

Adewole appealed to the government to review the fuel subsidy removal and other programmes that are not favourable to the people’s welfare.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidy, I have not seen its positive effect on the people. Any government programme that does not carry a human face should be dropped. However, we need roads and stomach infrastructure to allow people to have regular meals.”

Adewole, while appealing to the government to encourage people to go into farming, said that the Diocese had already secured some hectares of land and about 600 bags of fertiliser for the next planting season.

He also advised the government to reduce the cost of governance by paying elected and appointed officials sitting allowances instead of salaries.