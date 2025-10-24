The Boma Prize for Africa is set to return for its second edition on December 6–7, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, spotlighting youth-driven innovation and social impact across the continent.

Following its debut in 2024, which attracted participants from over 17 African countries, the Boma Prize has emerged as one of Africa’s most dynamic platforms for advancing entrepreneurship, creativity, and sustainable development.

The 2025 edition will feature leadership dialogues, innovation showcases, and a high-impact pitch contest offering up to $20,000 in grants and mentorship. It will culminate in an awards gala recognising outstanding individuals and organisations championing social transformation and inclusive growth in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Founded by Blessing Douglas, an entrepreneur and youth advocate, the initiative is driven by the belief that empowering Africa’s youth is key to the continent’s progress. Through the Boma Prize for Africa Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit, Douglas has led programs that have supported more than 1,000 young Africans through enterprise mentorship, leadership training, and digital innovation labs.

“The goal of the Boma Prize is to help young Africans realize that they are the architects of their own future,” Douglas said. “When we invest in youth innovation, we invest in Africa’s transformation. This is not just an event, it’s a movement inspiring lasting social and economic change.” Beyond awarding funding, the initiative fosters collaboration among governments, development agencies, private sector leaders, and academic institutions to strengthen Africa’s innovation ecosystem. Participating partners gain access to a growing network of changemakers dedicated to driving solutions in education, health, climate action, and technology.

“This year, we’re deepening partnerships with organizations that share our vision of a self-sustaining, inclusive Africa,” Douglas added. “We are building bridges between innovation and opportunity, helping young people turn ideas into impact.”

With its strong emphasis on creativity, empowerment, and social entrepreneurship, the Boma Prize for Africa continues to position youth as a driving force for development and sustainable progress across the continent.