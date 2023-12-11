Victor Boniface provided the assist which led to Bayer Leverkusen’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

He now has six assists and eight goals in 14 league appearances for Xabi Alonso’s men this season.

The former Union SG striker has taken his assist tally to seven in all competitions this campaign.

Also, Leverkusen remains the only team in Europe still undefeated this season, recording 19 wins and three draws in all competitions.

Following Bayern Munich’s 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Leverkusen go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Stuttgart took the lead with five minutes left in the first half through Chris Fuhrich.

In the 47th minute Leverkusen equalized thanks to Florian Wirtz, who finished slotted home Boniface’s cross from the left.