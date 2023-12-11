Nyima Nwagua was the hero as Rivers United claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Tunisia’s Club Africain at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Nwagua struck five minutes before the break to hand Stanley Eguma’s side all three points in the game.

The Port Harcourt are now the third Nigerian club after BCC Lions (1990) & Enyimba (2008) to defeat Club Africain on the continent.

Rivers United remain in second position in Group C with six points from three games.

Club Africain top the group with six points from same number of matches.

Both teams will meet again in a matchday four contest on Wednesday, December 20.