Enyimba claimed derby victory against Abia Warriors courtesy of a 2-1 in Aba on Sunday.

The holders went in front through Happy Eze six minutes before Chidiebere Nnachi doubled the advantage two minutes in the second half.

Augustine Njoku halved the deficit for Abia Warriors in stoppage time.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars reclaimed top spot after a 2-0 win against Kwara United.

Adams Olamilekan and Samad Kadiri were the goal scorers for Daniel Ogunmodede’s side.

Former champions Plateau United recorded their first away win of the season edging past Niger Tonardoes 3-2 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Harrison Ebah put Plateau United ahead in three minutes.

The hosts took control of the game through a brace from Bashir Usman.

Plateau United however won the game courtesy of goals from Albert Hilary and Silas Nenrot.

Seyi Oguntayo scored the winning goal as Akwa United defeated Lobi Stars for their third win of the season.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance claimed a 1-0 win against Sunshine Stars.

Benjamin Tanimu fourth minute penalty separated both teams on the night.

Elsewhere, Bayelsa United gave their relegation fight a big push after a 2-0 win against Rangers.

Kehinde Lawal gave the Restoration Boys the lead a minute before the break.

Ekeson Okorie added the second 12 minutes from time.

Gombe United beat Heartland 2-0 at the Pantami Township Stadium.

Umar Abba scored the curtain raiser in the first minute, with Alakwe Chijioke doubling the advantage three minutes before the hour mark.