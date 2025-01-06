Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

Boniface sustained a thigh injury on international duty in November and has been sidelined since then.

The striker had “a small step backwards in the rehabilitation process,” Bayer Leverkusen announced ahead of the friendly against regional league side Rot-Weiß Oberhausen on Sunday.

Boniface trained with the team again for the first time shortly before Christmas.

The forward was earlier expected to return to action against Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

His return date is however unknown at the moment.

He has registered eight goals and one assist in 15 appearances for Die Werkself this season.