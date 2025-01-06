Fans of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars have expressed concerns over the state of the club and are demanding a complete overhaul of the technical department. This call for change is likely driven by a series of underwhelming performances and results that fans believe stem from inadequate technical strategies and management.

The supporters argued that the current state of the technical department is not conducive to fostering the talent within the team or achieving desired success in competitions. They may be advocating for new coaching staff, improved training methods, or a more strategic approach to player development and recruitment.

Such demands highlight the passion and investment of fans in their club, as they seek to see improvements that could lead to better performances and a more competitive team in the league.

Since the establishment of the club 35 years ago, it has not experienced a lack of a technical committee like it has this year.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Pillars supporters’ club, Prince Alameen Yusif, on his Facebook page this Sunday called for an urgent overhauling of the technical department.

Yuusif said “For anyone familiar with the history of Kano Pillars, it is evident that there has been a decline in the recruitment of players and coaches, which are core responsibilities of the technical committee. Clearly, those in charge lack a proper understanding of their duties and fail to admit their shortcomings, despite Kano State being blessed with seasoned professionals, experienced administrators, and sports experts”.

“Comparing the way Kano Pillars used to recruit players in the past to how it is done now shows a significant decline. This setback is solely due to the actions of some members of the technical committee who have taken advantage of their positions to bring in their relatives, family associates, and players who add no value to the team”.

“It has become imperative for the Kano State government and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to thoroughly review the operations of the technical committee if they desire to return Kano Pillars to its former glory. The club still has the potential to reform its structure and address the issues plaguing various departments.”