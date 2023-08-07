Blessing Mumeen Lawal, popularly known as Mascara Vibez, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He hails from Western part of Nigeria and a native of Ifo local government area in Ogun State precisely.

Mascara Vibez was born on September 17, 2000, and he is the first born of the family of five. Mascara Vibez had his nursery and primary school education at Divine Ambassador. He’s still furthering his tertiary education.

Mascara Vibez started his music career at a tender age, but get familiar into the music world in the year 2021 when he released his first album titled, “The Life” comprising of six tracks.

Other album title; ‘Trips Of Life’ and ‘Street OT’. He has featured other musicians the likes of Jamokay, Tobless, Yung Tee, Bob Blaq, Billirano, DJ Muse, DJ Glitter, Yami Empire and many more. He has worked with music producers like Oga Klef and Phelatimo.

He has dropped single tracks titled; Loyalty, Gara and Adura. He started growing his audience with his PR team, Naijasureguys (NSG MEDIA).

He’s under the team management not, yet signed to record label.

Mascara Vibez is the younger brother to media influencer and PR to Naijasureguys, NSG Media a.k.a thesureguy. Mascara Vibez is a talented singer with vibes talent.