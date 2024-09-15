No fewer than 281 inmates, including jailed top Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and others, have been confirmed to have escaped from the Maiduguri correctional facility following severe flooding that hit the Borno State capital city.

This is even as the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced on Sunday that seven inmates who fled during the incident have been successfully recaptured after a section of the Custodial facility’s perimeter fence was damaged by the raging flood.

A statement from the NCoS public relations officer, Umar Abubakar, confirmed the recapture as part of a review process.

The Service also released comprehensive details, including biometric data, of the remaining escapees at large, while adding that efforts to locate and return them to custody were being intensified.

Umar disclosed that in a swift response, correctional officers, alongside various security agencies, quickly relocated the remaining inmates to a secured facility on the orders of the federal government.

He assured the public that efforts were underway to recapture all the escaped inmates.

“As of now, seven out of the 281 inmates who escaped have been successfully recaptured. Search operations, both covert and overt, are ongoing, with multiple security agencies collaborating to ensure all escapees are returned to custody,” Umar stated.

The Service, however, emphasised that the incident does not pose a threat to public safety, and measures were being intensified to effectively manage the situation.

Recall that the collapse of the Alau Dam in Borno State on Tuesday led to severe flooding in the state capital and environs, marking the worst of such event in three decades.

The dam had reached full capacity prior to the incident, resulting in significant damage and disruption to the surrounding areas. Emergency response and recovery efforts were still underway to address the impact of the flooding.