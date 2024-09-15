The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended a non-profit organisation, the Sokoto Professional Network (SPN) for its youth development and empowerment drive programmes in the state.

Sultan Abubakar gave the commendation at a one-day capacity building workshop organised for members of the Network.

The Sultan, who was represented by the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Uamr Sani Jabbi, said the SPN has been a key stakeholder in ensuring that Sokoto youths are empowered for self-development.

He, however, called on the youths in the state to key into entrepreneurship and business rather than chasing white-collar jobs, noting that the workshop is a unique opportunity to find solutions to the rising case of unemployment among Sokoto youths.

In the same vein, the keynote Speaker, Dr Nuhu Habib, also lauded the Network for coming up with people-oriented programmes that target self-growth for the youths in the 21st century.

Nuhu, an erudite scholar in his paper presentation titled: ‘Entrepreneurship and Leadership Skills in the 21st century’, stressed that purposeful and fruitful leadership is a pencea to building a critical mass of enterpreraleaders.

He described Sokoto as a state endowed with agriculture, leather works, fishery, dying and solid minerals which the youths can explore.

He urged the participants to emulate the leadership virtues of African leaders from the state such as Othman Dan Fodiyo who founded Sokoto Caliphate and the late Northern Premier, Ahmadu Bello, .

“Leadership is not a position or a title, it is action and example that is visioning, inspiring trust and integrity as well as relationship building, and management that motivates others,” Nuhu said.

Nuhu however urged the participants to embrace leadership and entrepreneurship that must be taken seriously to achieve continuous wellbeing and sound prosperity.

“New strategic thinking is required to solve challenges beyond the thinking level that leads to the challenges. Hence, continuous learning and development is necessary,” Nuhu further explained.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bashir, who was represented by the Managing Director, Rahamaniyya Fertiliser Company, Mr Satish Sing, advised youths to engage in small-scale businesses.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Incorporated Trustees of the Network, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo highlighted that the organisation has embarked on training of Sokoto youths on Renewable energy installations as parts of its projects since inauguration.

He highlighted the aim of establishing the Network in partnering and collaborating with stakeholders for the development of the state, promote and enhance sustainable professionalism, and through advocacy and reorientation programmes.