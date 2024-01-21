The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the chairmanship and 312 councillorship positions in all the 27 local government areas of Borno State.

This is as APC candidate in Jere LGA of the State, Inna Galadima, has been declared chairman-elect, making her the first female to be elected local government council chairman in the state.

Inna Galadima, a one-time Commissioner and Special Adviser, was declared the winner of the election by the Returning Officer of Jere LGA, Prof. Mohammed Konto.

Konto said Galadima scored 110,459 votes to defeat her closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,478 votes.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Lawan Maina, has announced the overall results of the Saturday’s local government elections on Sunday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said, “Following the conduct of the election on Saturday, today we have received results from the 27 LGAs and as empowered by the law under Section 10, in my position as the Chief Returning Officer of the state, I read out the results as follows:

“The ruling party, APC won all the 27 Local Government Chairmen in the state. Equally, the ruling party has won all the 312 council members (councillorship) in all the wards of the state.

“With this, we have come to the end of this exercise and the certificate presentation to the winners will be made at a later date to be announced soon.”