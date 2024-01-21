The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Sunday, stated that the largest vessel to ever visit Nigeria territorial waters has berthed at Lekki deep seaport.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lekki deep seaport is the first deep seaport ever developed in Nigeria.

The vessel measuring 367M in Length Over All (LOA), was christened “Maersk Edirne” and has a Breadth of 48.2 and carried a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 142,131metric tonnes and a Dead weight Tonnage (DWT) of 147,340 metric tonnes, constituting 3,376 total cargo onboard .

It was further gathered that the vessel was navigated to safety by the highly experienced Pilots of the NPA.

In a statement by the Authority, the successful berthing of the vessel validated the assurances given by the NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, during the signing of the Presidential & Ministerial Performance Bond in December 2023.

However, responding to the milestone achievement, on Sunday, Bello-Koko commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the consistent support and endorsement of the Authority’s initiatives and investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal which made the milestone seamlessly achievable.

“Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were “MV Stadelhorn” and “MSC Maureen” at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes respectively. Thus the berthing of a ship of measuring 367 meters at Lekki Deep Seaport represents a quantum leap forward,” he stated.

The Lekki Deep Seaport has by this feat in addition to its pioneering of full automation and facilitation of transhipment proven its readiness to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.