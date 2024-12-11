One of the inmates in the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre has won 1 million naira in the Maiden edition of the chess in prison championship organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The chess competition, which was held at the correctional facility’s premises on Tuesday in Maiduguri, brought together 42 qualifiers from the state medium and maximum correctional facilities to compete for various awards.

Addressing the participants, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, described the event as one of its kind while urging the inmates to employ the knowledge from chess to think critically about the potentials they have within them.

While commending the UNODC, the Minister, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Babatunde Ogundare, said the exercise will foster critical thinking skills and strengthen the cordial relationship between the inmates and centre personnel.

“This is one of its kind. The correctional centre is not a percussion home; it is meant to build you to become a better person. Use this knowledge to evaluate your life, begin to think and discover that value you have that the world is yet to see”.

“For those of us who are free outside. It does not mean that we are better than you. Therefore, let the essence of today go into your behaviour,” he advised.

He assured the inmates of improved infrastructures that will meet the standard of the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja

“We are looking at replicating the standard of the Kuje Correctional facility across all that we have in Nigeria,” he said.

While announcing the 1 million naira support for the winner, the House Committee on Reformation Chairman, Chinedu Ogah, expressed satisfaction with the UNODC initiative.

“I am pledging 1 million naira, which will be handed over to you immediately after you complete your remaining six months of prison,” he declared.

He also promised to forward all the challenges faced by the inmates to the house committee for immediate action.

“I see how you people are queueing just to get water. It is our responsibility to provide all these. Therefore, I am assuring you all that next week, you will begin to see contactors on the ground to address your water challenges,” he assured.

Similarly, the Guinness World Record Holder and Convener of Chess in Slum Africa, Tunde Onakoya, also announced the donation of 100,000 Naira to the contestants who cling to the first, second and third positions.

For her part, the UNODC Project Coordinator for Prisons and Penal Reforms noted that the project aims to equip prisoners with critical life skills, improve their mental health, and provide a constructive outlet for their energy to improve their reintegration prospects following release.

“In November, UNODC and Chess in Slums Africa collaborated to provide training to over 100 prisoners and correctional officers in Maiduguri. This effort culminated in a series of knockout chess sessions, setting the stage for a truly inspiring event. The programme’s first-ever Annual Chess in Prisons Championship, held on 10 December to coincide with International Human Rights Day,” she said

She added that “the theme “Choose Your Character” celebrated the values of personal growth and ethical behaviour. The competition saw prisoners and officers vying for the prestigious title of “Chess Master,” showcasing their developing chess skills and the programme’s emphasis on building sportsmanship, fostering mutual respect, and promoting personal transformation within the custodial centres.”

She, however, added that following the inmate’s love for the game, about 200 prisoners have indicated interest in joining the chess club at Maiduguri Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Babagana Zulum, who the state Commissioner of Justice represented, Hauwa Abubakar, commended the exercise, noting that it will help the inmates embrace genuine change.

“We are glad that it is coming at this time. Our state has suffered years of insurgency attacks. While we have been focusing efforts on rehabilitating victims, this initiative from the UNODC will help inmates identify their values, enabling them to become a better version of themselves”, she noted.