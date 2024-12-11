Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has said that despite the progress made in the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), there is still much work to be done as TB remains one of the leading causes of death in the country.

Mrs Tinubu stated this on Tuesday at the 2024 National TB Conference, which was held in Abuja on the theme ‘Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria.’

She said, “Tuberculosis is still a leading cause of death in Nigeria. The country ranks as the sixth highest burden globally and first in Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 also reveals that Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023.”

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 revealed that Nigeria witnessed a concerning 26 per cent rise in TB cases in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Over 360,000 TB cases were reported in the country, with nine per cent of those affected being children. Despite a 24 per cent decline in TB incidence rates between 2015 and 2023, Nigeria remains one of the top 30 high-burden countries, grappling with challenges such as HIV-associated TB and drug-resistant strains.

Despite the challenges, Mrs Tinubu noted the steady progress in diagnosing and treating TB cases, crediting the collaboration between the government, healthcare providers, and international partners.

She expressed delight that her earlier donation had been used to procure TB diagnostic tools, improving case detection nationwide.

The First Lady called for increased investment, innovative strategies, and dismantling barriers to care.

She expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to meet global TB targets by 2035 and commended stakeholders for their dedication.

In his address, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, highlighted the importance of private sector involvement in the fight against TB.

He cited the recently launched Private Sector TB Initiative, which has mobilised $25 million to enhance TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Prof. Pate praised the contributions of key development partners, including USAID and the Global Fund, while urging state governments to allocate more resources to TB control.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, noted that despite advancements, TB remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria.

He said, “The TB burden in Nigeria is characterised by large numbers of undiagnosed and untreated cases and substantial funding gaps (60 per cent gap in 2023).

The dual burden of TB and HIV further complicates our response, while multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) continues to rise, requiring more complex and resource-intensive treatment strategies.”

He also identified stigma and socio-economic barriers such as poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to health services as some of the factors worsening the burden of TB in the country.

Dr. Mulombo called for urgent action to meet the 2030 target. “With just six years left to achieve the 2030 target to end the TB epidemic, urgent and bold actions are needed.

“We must prioritise inclusive strategies that address the needs of all population groups and ensure adequate funding. Strengthening primary healthcare and community-based TB care will be crucial in identifying and treating every TB case,” he said.

The Acting Board Chair of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, emphasised the critical role of collaboration in combating TB.

She highlighted the need for innovative approaches, knowledge-sharing, and strengthened public-private partnerships to address TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment barriers.