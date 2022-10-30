The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plot to breach the peace and security in the state.

The allegations are contained in a petition sent by the Borno State chapter of the PDP to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); director general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba.

The opposition party made reference to two viral videos on the social media in which chairman of the APC in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori, and a member of the state House of Assembly representing Nganzai local government area, Mohammed Gajiram, openly threatened that APC must win all their elections even if it means killing and burying people in holes.

Chairman of the Borno PDP, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, said the petition became necessary because the people of the state are tired of impunity and irresponsible leadership of the APC government.

Gaddama noted that while all hands are on deck by both leadership and members of the PDP to end poverty, hardship and insecurity caused by bad governance in Borno State, some “charlatans” within the state APC are making frantic moves to wield the state back to the dark days of terror.

He said, “The people of Borno and more particularly members and supporters of our party, the PDP, are shocked to hear this open threats to their lives. As a law abiding party, we have already written petitions to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, the National Security Adviser and the Abdulsalam Abubakar Peace Commitee calling for the arrest and prosecution of both the APC state chairman and Hon. Mohammed Ali Gajiram for their open threat to peace in Borno and intimidation of innocent citizens of the state.

“We are equally surprised that the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state has not found it expedient to openly denounce this call to violence and insecurity in Borno by members of his political party. We hope that the governor’s sense of judgement is not beclouded by his partisan political interest.

“If this is the case, then it is most unfortunate that the person saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the people of Borno is looking the other way when the lives of Borno people are openly threatened.

“We are aware that the renewed call for the violence and attack on members and supporters of the PDP is as a result of the recent campaign flag-off of the PDP, wherein the people of Borno came out in their thousands to welcome us and attended our rally in Maiduguri and campaign flag-off at the Shehu’s palace.

“The Borno State Government is undertaking projects under the guise of ‘Direct Labour’ to benefit themselves and their cronies in a state where the peole need to be patronised with contracts in order to build up their capital base and enhance their livelihoods.

“It may be recalled that PDP’s gubernatorial campaign team was attacked by the APC’s supporters at Bulumkuttu two weeks ago, while coming from the airport, after receiving the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Muhammed Ali Jajeri, the senatorial candidate for Borno Central, Hon. Mohammed Kumalia and their entourage.

“There was another attack before issuance of the death threats signifying readiness to go on a higher scale. Therefore, this power abuse and irresponsible leadership will not be tolerated forthwith. We in the PDP are law abiding citizens and shall continue to remain so and act responsibly.

“Therefore, we are calling on both Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), and all law enforcement agencies to take note of the APC’s recklessness and act accordingly without further delay. There is no doubt that PDP is waxing stronger in Borno State and will soon take over the reign of governance in a peaceful, free and fair elections come 2023 insha Allah.”