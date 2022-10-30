At least Four persons including a woman have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Ukemberagya, Gaambetiev, Tse Ikyem, in Logo local government area of Benue State.

According to locals, the herders who invaded the community in the evening shot sporadically at anyone in sight killing 3 people on the spot while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

An elder in the community, Joseph Anawah who spoke to our correspondent on phone, gave the names of the deceased persons as Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume

Anawah said, “On 29th October, 2022 at about 4:00 pm armed herdsmen attacked and murdered four persons with many others injured.

” According to him, “the attack was carried out at Tse Ikyem around Anawah settlement, the same spot where two people were murdered on Sunday 23rd October, 2022.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.