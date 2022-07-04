Angry members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the Maiduguri secretariat of the party to prevent the suspended Borno State chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gadama, from entering the office to hold a meeting and also address the press.

Gadama had invited journalists to cover stakeholders’ meetings he had convened following his suspension by some party officials some days ago, but on his entry to the secretariat, weird looking party supporters who besieged the venue ordered him out of the premises.

The supporters who rained abuses on the embattled chairman accused him of embezzling funds of the party between 2019 to date and vowed that if he was not removed as chairman of the PDP in Borno, both the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would not secure their votes.

The party supporters further accused the chairman of romancing the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state to the detriment of the party in all electioneering years.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Borno State chapter of the PDP last Thursday passed a vote of no confidence on the Gadama.

Gadama, according to the officials, was suspended for a period of one month, while his deputy, Hon Bunu Garba Satomi was directed to take over his position with immediate effect.

The party disclosed this after its Stakeholders’ emergency meeting which was attended by 7-member of the State Working Committee (SWC), chairmen and secretaries of the party from the 27 local government areas, state executive members, excos and former excos of the PDP across the state.

Reading the communique at the end of the meeting which took place at the PDP office along Lagos streets, Maiduguri, the PDP state legal adviser, Barri. Abdu Jidda said, the party under the leadership of Gadama has been compromised, stressing that Gadama is a sale out to the APC in the state.