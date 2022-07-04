Members of the youth wing of the Sokoto State Traders Association of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected in their thousands to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This came on the heels of some former APC stalwarts who recently defected to the ruling party in the state.

The traders who denounced their membership of the APC in their large numbers at Sokoto State centre for history and bureau, cited the good disposition and open mindedness of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, towards all and sundry in the state.

They also cited self-centeredness and neglect of their welfare from their former leaders.

One of those that spoke at the event, Shuaibu Yellow, alleged that the assistances pledged to victims of the inferno that ravaged part of the Sokoto central market early last year by the federal government delegation that visited the state has not been redeemed

“This unfulfilled pledge is one of the major reasons why we are leaving the party. All of us gathered here are traders and since the fire incident, life has been unbearable to many of us.

“Aside from some of us who stocked our shops with goods supplied to us on credit and, still battling to repay the debt incurred, some of us have been living from hand to mouth,” Shuaibu lamented.

Also, Abubakar Kalambaina said: “as youths, we decided to chart a new course for ourselves because the leadership we had, have betrayed the trust we had in them.

“They neglected our welfare to pursue their selfish interest. They usually go to our former party leaders and come back to us with stories while some of our members are stranded.”