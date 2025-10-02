Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has visited Diffa Region in Niger Republic to strengthen existing collaboration between the Nigerian and Nigerien forces in the ongoing fight against insurgency, particularly around the shores of Lake Chad.

Diffa is a community 17 km from Damasak town in northern Borno where thousands of Nigerians who were displaced by Boko Haram insurgents currently take refuge.

Governor Zulum who visited Diffa was on Wednesday received by the Governor of Diffa, Brigadier General Mahamaduo Ibrahim Bagadoma, and other senior officials.

Both leaders held closed-door meetings centred on joint patrols, intelligence sharing, and sustaining the recent gains that have pushed insurgents out of some of their former strongholds.

Zulum outlined plan to leverage the improved security situation to facilitate the return of thousands of displaced farmers to the vast and fertile agricultural lands around Dutchi town within the Lake Chad basin.

Among those on the Governor’s entourage include the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bukar Talba and other senior government officials.