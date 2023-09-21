Director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh has pledged the bureau’s readiness to provide technical support for the Jigawa State government to optimise its assets and identify key areas where public-private partnership can make a tangible impact on the economy of the state.

The director-general pledged during a courtesy visit to the governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi at the Jigawa State governor’s lodge in, Asokoro, Abuja, recently, according to a statement that was issued by BPE’s head of corporate communications, Amina Tukur Othman.

Okoh noted that BPE, as the economic reform agency of the federal government had in the past, supported other states in the country. He said that the bureau had carried out reforms in many sectors of the Nigerian economy that have brought about the establishment of organisations like the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission, National Pension Commission, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission and many others.

Mr Okoh said he believes in the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and private-sector investment to drive the economy. He said by harnessing the resources of the state and BPE, an enabling environment can be created to attract more investment to transform and build a future where opportunities abound for the people of Jigawa state to prosper.

BPE is an agency of the federal government with over 30 years’ experience in sector/enterprise reforms and asset optimisation in the country.

The federal government through a circular in 2020 expanded BPE’s mandated to include acting on its behalf in the administration of concession and public-private partnerships in Nigeria.

He congratulated governor Namadi on emerging winner of the 2023 governorship elections in the state. The DG said the success reflects the trust and confidence the people of Jigawa State place in his leadership.

While congratulating the entire state on its 32nd anniversary, the DG expressed the commitment of the Bureau to foster the development and progress of Jigawa State which has already been achieved due to good leadership in the past.

Okoh mentioned that Jigawa State provides many investment opportunities which include agribusiness, solid minerals, renewable energy, light manufacturing, the Maigatari Zonert Processing zone, and Gagarawa Industrial Pack.

He commended the State for ranking top as one of the best places for doing business in Nigeria, in the second edition of the subnational Ease of Doing Business 2023 Report.

In his remark, the governor Namadi expressed delight with the visit and promised to collaborate with the Bureau to bring the needed economic reforms in the state.