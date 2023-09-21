Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the Nurse who treated late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, before his death.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, disclosed this after she paid a visit to the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the Nollywood atress briefed fans about her visit to the Police boss and the progress on the police investigation of Mohbad’s death.

She said, “The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That I know. That’s the only information I can give you right now.

“They have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in.”

Recall that Mohbad’s father, James Aloba, had said in an interview, said that he suspected the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad before he died, stressing that the injection might have complicated his son’s health.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that a 13-man special investigation team was inaugurated by the Lagos State Police Command to probe the singer’s sudden death.