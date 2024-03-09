The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to remove impediments to health workers’ migration and focus on improving their welfare.

NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, emphasised the need for salaries and wages to match the rising cost of living and for healthcare workers to be equipped with functional equipment and be treated with dignity.

Ajaero, who spoke at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) held in Abuja yesterday, commended the union for its steadfast commitment to improve the welfare of healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

He noted that the brain drain phenomenon had affected the sector negatively.

He added that the NLC would continue to move towards better treatment while he stressed the importance of fair compensation, particularly for health workers.

MHWUN Ag national president, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, stated that many health workers who are committed to make sacrifices to serve their fatherland despite the humiliating pay structure and delivery in the country were frustrated by the absence of enabling work environment to fulfil their calling as care Professionals.

He called for an overhaul of Nigeria’s healthcare policies to ensure adequate healthcare financing investment, research and innovation.