The House of Representatives has summoned the director general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, over detention of the chief executive officer and managing director of Alliance Hospital, Abuja, Dr Christopher Otabor, for alleged organ harvesting.

The chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, Hon. Mike Etaba, ordered the director general to appear on April 18 at the resumed hearing of the committee over petition submitted by the MD.

The committee said Waziri-Azi should appear to answer questions concerning the unlawful detention of Otabor, adding that failure to appear would leave the panel with no choice but to issue an arrest warrant.

The chairman said Alliance Hospital is one of the most respected hospitals in Abuja, adding that it was unfortunate that NAPTIP which detained him for four days was not at the investigative hearing to respond to the allegations.

The committee also summoned the police officer which handled the case of the alleged organ harvesting levelled against the MD before NAPTIP arrested and detained him.