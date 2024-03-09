The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has promised to expose all frauds associated with contracts and management of the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s refineries.

Ubah gave made the promise in a statement to newsmen after his appointment by his colleagues in the senate to chair the ad-hoc committee to investigate the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the refineries.

The committee was also mandated to investigate all contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of the four nation’s refineries.

Assuring that his committee would carry out the mandate in a most transparent, accountable and thorough manner, Senator Ubah stated that members of his committee would employ a painstaking approach to visit the sites of the refineries, interface with all the stakeholders involved in the management of the refineries as well as the contractors.

“Our goal is to uncover any mismanagement, corruption, or inefficiencies in the Turn Around Maintenance of the refineries and contracts award. I will also work closely with my committee members to gather all necessary information, interview key stakeholders, and conduct site visits to the refineries.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for the truth and will make recommendations to the Senate based on our findings,” he stated.