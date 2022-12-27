France legend, Zinedine Zidane, has been linked to the coaching role of the Brazilian national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup and former gaffer, Tite, stepped down as a result.

According to L’equipe, the Brazilian Football Confederation (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol, CBF, is considering the option of hiring a foreign coach, and former Les Bleus (The Blues) midfielder, Zidane, is at the top of their list.

The likes of Carlo Ancelloti and Jose Mourinho have also been linked to the Selecao (National Team) as well.

Zidane was successful at the helm of Real Madrid as he coached Los Blancos to three consecutive UEFA Champions League wins between 2016 and 2018.

Brazil were defeated 4-2 on penalties at Qatar 2022 by Croatia after playing 1-1 in regulation time on December 9 at the Education City Stadium.

The Selecao have won five FIFA World Cups and nine Copa America titles.