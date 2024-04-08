A few hours after the impeachment of Comrade Philip Shaibu as deputy governor of Edo State by the State House of Assembly, 38-year-old Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as a replacement.

LEADERSHIP reports that the impeachment of Shaibu on Monday followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against the former deputy governor.

Following his confirmation as the deputy governor-designate by the State House of Assembly, Omobayo Godwins was sworn in at about 1.30pm at the Government House in Benin City, the State capital at a brief event attended by supporters, State government functionaries and politicians.

Who Is Engr. Omobayo Godwins?

Engr. Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, born on July 19, 1986, in the Akoko Edo local government area of Edo State, began his professional journey uniquely, which positions him for this pivotal role.

A holder of a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), his expertise spans both critical infrastructure development and adept governance.

A registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Omobayo’s engineering prowess is well recognised.

His tenure at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited as a Senior Maintenance Engineer has been particularly impactful, where his leadership and technical skills have propelled the company’s operations and growth within the South-South region of Nigeria.

Beyond his professional achievements, Omobayo’s political endeavours in his local government have solidified his reputation as a bridge-builder and a mobilizer. His ability to engage with the community, foster trust, and unite people towards common goals has distinguished him as a formidable political figure, often surprising his opponents with his strategic acumen.

Reflecting on his appointment, Engr. Omobayo expressed his commitment to leveraging his engineering background and governance know-how for the betterment of Edo State.

“The fusion of my engineering expertise and administrative experience equips me to contribute meaningfully to our state’s development,” he stated, underscoring his vision for a technologically advanced and administratively efficient Edo State.

His journey from the engineering corridors of Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited to the deputy governorship of Edo State exemplifies a blend of technical prowess and political sagacity, heralding a new era of leadership in the state.