Edo Queens got their Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, Super Six campaign off to a perfect start after thrashing Confluence Queens 5-1 in the first game of the tournament in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Saturday.

A brace from Emem Essien and Goodness Osigwe and a solitary strike from Chioma Moses secured the comfortable win.

Confluence Queens’ only goal was scored by Merit Offor.

Essien broke the deadlock in the 13th minute but Offor equalised for Confluence Queens on 21 minutes.

Goodness Osigwe made it 2-1 just two minutes after Confluence Queens equalised.

Moses got on the score sheet to make it 3-1 in the 34th minute, while Essien bagged her brace on 39 minutes to put her side 4-1 up.

On the hour mark, Osigwe got her second goal of the game to make it 5-1.